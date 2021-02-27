Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri appointed as next Commander-in-chief of Lucknow-based Central Army Command
Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri has been appointed as the next Commander-in-chief of the Lucknow-based Central Army Command.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:25 IST
Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri has been appointed as the next Commander-in-chief of the Lucknow-based Central Army Command.
Lieutenant General AS Bhinder will take over as the new head of the Jaipur-based South Western Army command. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur-
- Lucknow
- South Western Army