Two dead, 36 injured as bus overturns in MP

Two persons were killed and 36 others injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the wee hours of Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Sirolya village, located approximately 15 kms from Dewas district headquarters, around 1 am, he said.

''The driver of the bus, which was returning from a marriage ceremony, lostcontrol over the vehicle due to which it overturned,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Shiv Dayal said.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to Dewas district hospital, he said.

One of the injured, identified as Narayan Singh, died on way to the hospital, while another one identified as Rakesh Malviya succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Indore, the SP said.

Of the 36 persons, who were injured in the incident, six are in a serious condition. They have been admitted to Indore hospital, Dayal said, adding that others were discharged after primary treatment.

A case was registered against the bus driver at Barotha police Station and further investigation is underway, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem.

