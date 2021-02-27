Left Menu

NGT directs DJB to ensure supply of treated water in public park for gardening

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps are reported to have been taken, the matter needs to be taken forward to ensure that freshwater is not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.The DJB may ensure supply of such treated water with adequate pressure and wherever piped supply is not available, supply may be ensured by tankers, the bench said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:47 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure supply of treated water with adequate pressure in public parks and to stop groundwater extraction for gardening. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps are reported to have been taken, the matter needs to be taken forward to ensure that freshwater is not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

''The DJB may ensure supply of such treated water with adequate pressure and wherever piped supply is not available, supply may be ensured by tankers,'' the bench said. ''DPCC may monitor similar action by other agencies in Delhi owning parks and by bulk users, including other Municipal Corporations for adopting a similar course of action to save drinking water for drinking purposes to fulfil the basic need of maximum people. This may be overseen by the Secretary, Environment, Delhi,'' it said.

The tribunal had earlier prohibited Delhi Development Authority (DDA), South Delhi Municipal Corporation and DJB from using freshwater for gardening purposes.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by retired Rear Admiral A P Revi seeking execution of the 2017 order directing the DDA/MCD that treated sewage water, supplied by the DJB, be used for gardening instead of freshwater. The counsel for DJB had earlier told the bench that there was a sewage treatment plant in Vasant Kunj in south Delhi from where treated sewage water can be provided to the residents for the purpose.

Revi had sought directions for the supply of treated sewage water in Vasant Kunj for gardening and other purposes so that they do not have to use freshwater.

The plea had said that treated water should be used for the maintenance of greenery in the Vasant Kunj area.

