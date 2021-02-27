Woman injured in crude bomb blast in Pondy, hospitalised

A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face when a country bomb exploded in neighbouring Odianmpet village on Saturday, police said.

The woman picked up a paper parcel lying near her house and when she opened it, the crude bomb concealed in it, exploded, they said.

The woman was rushed to the government general hospital.

Police registered a case and were investigating.

