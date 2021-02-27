Man dies in attack after fight between children: Police

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a fight between two families over a quarrel between their children in Bulandshahr district, though the postmortem report said no injury was found on the victim's body.

The incident occurred in the Tatiyan colony under Aurangabad police station area of the district where some kids of two families had a fight over a trivial issue on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

Later at around 10 pm, three men of one family, identified as Shafiq, Shadab and Parvez, barged into victim Rabul's house and beat him up with lathis, injuring him seriously, said police.

Rabul was rushed to a hospital where he died during the treatment, the police said.

Bulandshahr's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said in the fight between the two families of the same community, one man was seriously injured and he died during treatment in the hospital.

The SSP, however, said, during the victim's postmortem, no injury mark was found on his body.

He is suspected to have died of a heart attack during the fight, the SSP said, adding the victim's viscera has been preserved for further forensic examination.

On the complaint of the victim's family members, a case of unintentional murder has been registered against the assailants.

