Thane: 2 pan stall owners held for selling gutkha

Two pan stall owners in Thane city were arrested for allegedly selling banned gutkha, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration officials said on Saturday.

Ramesh Choudhary and Yadavendra Pandey have been charged under provisions of the IPC as well as FDA rules after a raid found gutkha, banned in the state, worth Rs 8,669, they added.

A case has been registered with Thane Nagar police station on Friday, they officials aid.

