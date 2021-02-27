Left Menu

Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil': Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhis law and order situation is in serious turmoil citing the recent murder of an eight-year-old girl and stabbing of a teenaged boy, and requested the Union home minister under whom the city police function for appropriate action.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of the deceased girl in Khichripur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:27 IST
Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil': Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi's law and order situation is in ''serious turmoil'' citing the recent murder of an eight-year-old girl and stabbing of a teenaged boy, and requested the Union home minister under whom the city police function for appropriate action.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of the deceased girl in Khichripur. He assured the family the case would be tried in a fast-track court and that best lawyers would be engaged to ensure death penalty to the guilty.

''Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr-old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr-old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov (Lieutenant Governor) to take appropriate action to address the situation,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The minor girl was abducted from Khichripur and a complaint was lodged by her parents at Kalyanpuri police station. The body of the girl was recovered from Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The four accused who kidnapped the girl for ransom and killed her were arrested, they said.

''Hurt by murder of the girl from Delhi's Khichripur. Met the family and assured trial of the case in a fast track court. The best lawyers will be engaged to attempt for death penalty to the murderers,'' Sisodia tweeted.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing ''indecent remarks'' on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near a school on Friday, they said.

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police said.

AAP MLA from Kalkaji Atishi met the family members of the boy who she said was stable and recovering.

''Met the family of the boy who was stabbed in Kalkaji yesterday. Have assured them of full support. Also spoke to the doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, who said that the boy is stable and recovering,'' she tweeted.

The MLA also spoke to the deputy commissioner of police of southeast Delhi and sought swift arrest of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021