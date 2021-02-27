1971 India-Pak war: Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame received at Jalahalli Air Force Station

As part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebration commemorating 50 years of the 1971 war triumph against Pakistan, the victory flame was received on Saturday at Air Force Station Jalahalli in Bengaluru. The Victory Flame was lit by the Prime Minister in National War Memorial in New Delhi on December 16 last year.

As per an official release, the chief guest on the occasion former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major, presented souvenirs to the war heroes and their next of kin. As a mark of gratitude to the war veterans, soil was collected from their residences and this will be used for tree plantation at the National War Memorial.

Air Marshal HB Rajaram, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), Air Marshal SP Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VM (Retd.), Air Vice Marshal PJ Walia Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration Headquarters Training Command and other distinguished guests and air veterans were present at the occasion. (ANI)

