Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Masuri police station SHO suspended for dereliction of duty

A departmental inquiry has also been set up against him.The Link Road police station SHO, Shailendra Pratap Singh, has been posted as the SHO of Masuri.Newly promoted inspector Hari Om will look after the charge of Niwari town.Teela Mode SHO Ran Singh would be the new SHO of Link Road. Inspector Om Praksh Arya will be the new SHO of Teela Mode, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:24 IST
Ghaziabad: Masuri police station SHO suspended for dereliction of duty

The station house officer (SHO) of Masuri in Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for dereliction of duty and remaining absent from the police station.

SHO Raghvendra Singh was suspended following a report by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja. A departmental inquiry has also been set up against him.

The Link Road police station SHO, Shailendra Pratap Singh, has been posted as the SHO of Masuri.

Newly promoted inspector Hari Om will look after the charge of Niwari town.

Teela Mode SHO Ran Singh would be the new SHO of Link Road. Inspector Om Praksh Arya will be the new SHO of Teela Mode, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021