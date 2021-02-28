Biden says he will make announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday

President Joe Biden on Saturday said his administration would make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday, following a U.S. intelligence report that found Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Asked about punishing the crown prince, Biden said: "There'll be an announcement on Monday on what we're going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally."

Biden did not provide details.

