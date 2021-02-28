Roof collapse leaves woman dead in Shahjahanpur

A 45-year-old woman died while four members of her family were injured when an overhanging eave of the roof of their house collapsed, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City), Sanjay Kumar, said the family was sitting beneath the roof covering on Saturday night when the incident occurred.

Police rushed the injured to a hospital where the woman identified as Natho Devi died.

