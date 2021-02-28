Woman stabbed to death during robbery bid in northwest Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a snatcher while she was resisting a robbery bid in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Sunday. A senior police officer said that the woman was returning home from market when the incident happened around 9:30 am on Saturday. She was holding her child at that time. The accused stabbed the victim and fled, police said, adding that she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, two women can be seen walking when a man chases them and tries to snatch the victim's chain from behind. The woman chases him, following which he falls on the road. Thereafter, he stands up and stabs the woman. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)