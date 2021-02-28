Teenager suicide after being scolded by father

A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Bhadohi’s Gopiganj area after being scolded by his father, police said on Sunday.

In a repeat tragedy for the family, the boy took the extreme step barely six months after his brother had committed suicide, Gopiganj police station’s SHO Guru Gyan Patel said.

Advertisement

The SHO said the boy had left his studies after class 6 due to which his parents remained upset and usually scolded him.

He was scolded by his father on Saturday also after he returned home late at night, said the SHO, adding, the boy committed suicide sometime during the night.

He was found hanging in his room by his parents on Sunday morning and was rushed to the nearby community health centre where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)