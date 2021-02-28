Left Menu

Czech PM: country can use Sputnik vaccine without Europe's EMA approval

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:51 IST
Czech PM: country can use Sputnik vaccine without Europe's EMA approval
File Photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday the country could use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine even without approval by European Union's EMA drugs agency.

On Feb. 10, Babis has said Czechs would wait for the approval by EMA before using the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CNT taps Nokia to bring first 5G network to Ecuador

Corporacion Nacional de Telecommunicaciones CNT, the biggest fixed telecom operator in Ecuador, has tapped Nokia to bring the first commercial 5G experience to the country, the latter announced on Friday.As part of the deal, the Finnish tel...

COVID-19: 51 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 51 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,770, according to a medical bulletin.The death of a 60-year-old woman took the toll to 352, as per the bulletin.The number of active cases rose from 35...

COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained.Drawn from the biblical Book o...

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Google on Friday announced the lifting of three limits within Cloud Monitoring, a rich collection of tools that provide you visibility into the performance, availability, and health of your applications and infrastructure.With this, the num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021