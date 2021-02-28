Czech PM: country can use Sputnik vaccine without Europe's EMA approval

Czech PM: country can use Sputnik vaccine without Europe's EMA approvalReuters | Prague | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:51 IST
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday the country could use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine even without approval by European Union's EMA drugs agency.
On Feb. 10, Babis has said Czechs would wait for the approval by EMA before using the vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
