Gutkha, tobacco items worth Rs 19.83 lakh seized in Palghar

Banned gutkha and tobacco items worth Rs 19.83 lakh were seized from a tempo in Palghar district and the vehicle's driver was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The seizure from the tempo, which had entered the state from Gujarat, was made on Friday, Senior Inspector Vilas Chowgule of Valiv police station said.

