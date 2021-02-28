LGS rank holders call off stir after Kerala govt concedes demand

The Last Grade Servants (LGS) rank holders, who have been protesting here since January, seeking appointments andextension of their rank list in various Public Service Commission (PSC) exams, called off their agitation following successful talks with Kerala Minister A K Balan on Sunday.

After meeting the Law Minister, representatives of the protesters told the media here that he responded to their demands in an ''empatheticmanner''.

''Minister has assured us that appointments will be made from the existing rank list.

He said the government will consider fixing the work shifts of certain posts, including the night watchman, to eight hours ensuring more appointments to such posts,'' one ofthe representatives said.

The rank holders' representative also said the minister agreed to seek permission from the Election Commission of India in order to meet their demands and comply.

The protesters thanked various organisations, including the Youth Congress, the Yuva Morcha and the DYFI along with the media for supporting their cause.

Several organisations have been staging protests in the state capital to express solidarity with the rank holders.

Appointments in government posts are made from the rank lists published by the PSC after relevant periodical exams and interviews.

The lists will have five times more people than the number of vacancies and are valid for periods ranging from one to three years.

