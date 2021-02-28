Left Menu

LGS rank holders call off stir after Kerala govt concedes demand

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:58 IST
LGS rank holders call off stir after Kerala govt concedes demand

The Last Grade Servants (LGS) rank holders, who have been protesting here since January, seeking appointments andextension of their rank list in various Public Service Commission (PSC) exams, called off their agitation following successful talks with Kerala Minister A K Balan on Sunday.

After meeting the Law Minister, representatives of the protesters told the media here that he responded to their demands in an ''empatheticmanner''.

''Minister has assured us that appointments will be made from the existing rank list.

He said the government will consider fixing the work shifts of certain posts, including the night watchman, to eight hours ensuring more appointments to such posts,'' one ofthe representatives said.

The rank holders' representative also said the minister agreed to seek permission from the Election Commission of India in order to meet their demands and comply.

The protesters thanked various organisations, including the Youth Congress, the Yuva Morcha and the DYFI along with the media for supporting their cause.

Several organisations have been staging protests in the state capital to express solidarity with the rank holders.

Appointments in government posts are made from the rank lists published by the PSC after relevant periodical exams and interviews.

The lists will have five times more people than the number of vacancies and are valid for periods ranging from one to three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM, Shah should ask officials to cooperate in probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe in Lo...

CNT taps Nokia to bring first 5G network to Ecuador

Corporacion Nacional de Telecommunicaciones CNT, the biggest fixed telecom operator in Ecuador, has tapped Nokia to bring the first commercial 5G experience to the country, the latter announced on Friday.As part of the deal, the Finnish tel...

COVID-19: 51 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 51 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,770, according to a medical bulletin.The death of a 60-year-old woman took the toll to 352, as per the bulletin.The number of active cases rose from 35...

COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained.Drawn from the biblical Book o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021