Indonesia condemns violence in Myanmar after at least 7 die in protests

"Indonesia urges the security forces to refrain from the use of force and exercise utmost restraint to avoid further casualties," the foreign ministry said in a statement. Police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup on Feb. 1.Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 28-02-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 17:27 IST
Indonesia said on Sunday it was "deeply concerned" with the growing violence in Myanmar and urged restraint by security forces, after at least seven people were killed when police cracked down on protesters on Sunday. "Indonesia urges the security forces to refrain from the use of force and exercise utmost restraint to avoid further casualties," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup on Feb. 1. Indonesia has taken the lead within the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in efforts to resolve the turmoil that erupted in Myanmar after the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday she had held intensive talks with both the Myanmar military and representatives of the ousted elected government.
