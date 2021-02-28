60-yr-old man arrested for raping 8-yr-old child: Police

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the Gyanpur police station area of Bhadohi district.

Gyanpur police station SHO Mohammad Alamgir on Sunday said the incident took place on Friday when the girl had gone to fields outside her village to collect firewood.

The accused followed the girl, caught hold of her in the field and forced himself upon her, prompting the child to raise an alarm, the SHO said, adding hearing the child's cries, people rushed to her aid while the man fled from the spot.

The accused then fled the spot while the child’s family members took her to a hospital, he said.

They informed the police on Saturday after which a case was registered, the SHO said, adding the child has been sent for a medical examination.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, he added.

