Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as Western Naval Command Chief

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command on Sunday, the Navy said in a statement.

He succeeded Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar who retired upon superannuation on Sunday after a career spanning forty years.

Hari Kumar, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983. He specialised in Gunnery and has commanded five ships including a Destroyer and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat, the statement added. He has held important staff appointments both ashore and afloat.

On promotion to the flag rank, he has held the appointments of Commandant of Naval War College at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Chief of Staff at Western Naval Command, Controller Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at NHQ.

