J-K LG expresses grief over death of Akash Mehra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Akash Mehra and said militants would never succeed in their nefarious designs.Mehra, the son of the owner of a popular eatery here, was shot at by militants on February 17.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Akash Mehra and said militants would never succeed in their nefarious designs.
Mehra, the son of the owner of a popular eatery here, was shot at by militants on February 17. He succumbed to injuries on Sunday.
''Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Akash Mehra, son of the owner of Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar. Condolences to the bereaved family. May God give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,'' Sinha said on Twitter.
He said the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice.
''Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice,'' he said in another tweet.
