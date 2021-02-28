Govt examining incentives required by toy industry: Official

The government wants Indian toys to achieve both quality and competitiveness and is exploring what kind of incentives are required by the toy industry, a top official said on Sunday. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said that toys are of serious economic concern and a very comprehensive toy master plan has been prepared with various ministries and state governments involved to promote the toy industry. He was speaking at a webinar on Driving Investments to India - Making India the next Global Hub for Manufacturing and Sourcing of Toys, during the India Toy Fair-2021.

