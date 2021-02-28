Qatar's emir holds call with Saudi crown prince - emir's office

Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the emir's office said on Sunday.

"Qatar's emir also affirmed his country's firm support for the government and people of Saudi Arabia and everything that would strengthen the security, stability, and sovereignty of the kingdom, and considers its stability as an integral part of the stability of the state of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council system," the emir's office said.

