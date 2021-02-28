Three booked for raping teenager: Police

Three youths have been booked for allegedly raping a teenager in a village under the Karanda police station area of Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. The case against the trio was registered on Saturday on the complaint of the victim’s mother alleging gang rape of her daughter by them on February 25, Karanda police station’s SHO Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother said her daughter was raped by the trio when she had gone out to fields to answer nature’s call, the SHO added.

After raping the girl, the three also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the crime or reported the matter to the police, the SHO said.

The girl, however, narrated the incident to her mother who reported the matter to the police after two days, SHO Pandey said.

About the delay, she told police that besides being afraid of reporting the matter to the police due to the threat, the family was also conscious of the humiliation and harm to the daughter’s marriage prospects.

After lodging the FIR, the police are trying to nab the culprits, the SHO said.

