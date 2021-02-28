Decomposed body of 5-year-old girl found in Tripura, police

Decomposed body of a five- year-old girl was found on Sunday from a tribal hamlet in the Teliamura sub-division of Tripura's Khowai district, police said.

It is suspected that the girl was murdered after rape, they said.

''The body was recovered from a jungle in the area. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,'' officer-in-charge of Teliamura police station Swapan Debbarma told reporters.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, he said.

The parents of the child filed a missing diary four days ago that she was missing since Monday, police said.

A case has been registered under POCSO Act and IPC sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), they said.

