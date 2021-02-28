Left Menu

Chandigarh gears up for second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

The Chandigarh Health Department will conduct the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting from tomorrow at government health care facilities and five private hospitals on day one.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 23:27 IST
Chandigarh gears up for second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh Health Department will conduct the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting from tomorrow at government health care facilities and five private hospitals on day one. The health department of the Union Territory has inspected the private hospital sites and interacted with their nodal officers. The number of private hospitals for the drive will be scaled up in the next few days, informed the Chandigarh Health Department.

According to the statement issued by the department, the government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC) will provide free vaccinations to the age-appropriate groups. However, private hospitals will charge Rs 250 per person per dose. For on-spot registration, beneficiaries need to carry Aadhar Card, electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and the Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC), certificate of comorbidity for citizens in the age group between 45 years and 59 years and employment certificate/official identity card for HCWs and FLWs.

The central government is extending the vaccination drive to all citizens above 60 years and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1. Meanwhile, the Centre has upgraded its digital platform Co-WIN.2.0 so that the beneficiaries can now self-register themselves. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...

Israel to provide COVID vaccines to Sinai peacekeepers, official says

Israel will provide the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in Egypts Sinai peninsula with COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, an Israeli official said on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 2,400 dose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021