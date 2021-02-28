Left Menu

Pune woman's death: Complaint filed against Maha minister

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 23:33 IST
Pune woman's death: Complaint filed against Maha minister

Trouble seems to be mounting for Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod, with the police here saying that a complaint has been submitted to them against him and two others in connection with the death of a woman earlier this month.

Earlier on Sunday, Rathod resigned from the state cabinet amid allegations of complicity in the death of Puja Chavan (23), a resident of Beed district, who was found dead in Pune on February 8, apparently after falling off from the building in which she lived.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Namrata Patil said one Shanta Rathod from Beed, claiming to be Chavan's grandmother, approached Wanawadi police station and submitted a complaint application in which she sought an offence to be registered in connection with the death.

When asked whether the woman has named anyone in her complaint, Patil said she has sought action against three people, including minister Sanjay Rathod.

''On the basis of some audio clips that are being circulated on social media, the woman has sought an FIR against the trio,'' Patil added.

The DCP, however, also said that Chavan's parents have told the police that they do not have any links with the complainant woman.

''Probe is being carried out from all angles,'' Patil said.

Talking to reporters, the complainant said that the police have admitted her complaint.

''The police told us that they will investigate the facts before registering an offence against the suspects. But in order to press for our demand for early filing of the case, I staged a protest with activist Trupti Desai outside the police station,'' she said.

However, the police officials later told them not to protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...

Israel to provide COVID vaccines to Sinai peacekeepers, official says

Israel will provide the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in Egypts Sinai peninsula with COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, an Israeli official said on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 2,400 dose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021