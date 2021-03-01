Left Menu

Fire in residential building, mill in Surat; 2 firemen injured

Two of our staffers were injured due to a blast in a fire extinguisher, the official said.One of the injured personnel, who suffered a bone fracture, was admitted in hospital, he said.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:46 IST
Fire in residential building, mill in Surat; 2 firemen injured
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Fires broke out in a residential building and a textile mill in a span of fewer than 24 hours in Gujarat's Surat city, leaving two firemen injured, officials said on Monday.

An electric meter board on the ground floor of the five-story residential building in Sagrampura locality caught fire due to a short-circuit around Monday noon following which smoke spread to its upper floors, causing panic among residents.

Before the fire brigade team could arrive, two-building residents, including a woman, risked their lives and moved out of a window on the fourth floor to reach an adjoining apartment, fire officer Nilesh Dave said, adding that there was no casualty.

A video of the incident was captured by some people on mobile phones and shared widely on social media.

The official said the building is located in a congested area. Hence, after the blaze on the ground floor, the smoke spread to its upper floors, the official said.

''Around nine people were shifted to the terrace and later brought down safely. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes,'' he said.

Earlier, a blaze erupted in a unit on the third floor of a textile mill in Pandesara industrial area here at around 10 pm on Sunday, divisional officer (fire), south zone, Raju Gaikwad said.

Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 2 am on Monday, he said.

''More than 12 workers who were inside the unit managed to come out to safety. Two of our staffers were injured due to a blast in a fire extinguisher,'' the official said.

One of the injured personnel, who suffered a bone fracture, was admitted in the hospital, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No glitches, COVID-19 vaccine registration only on Co-WIN portal, Arogya Setu: Empowered Group chairman

Dispelling the rumours of a glitch in Co-WIN platform, created to track delivery, utilisation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in real time, Empowered Group chairman, RS Sharma, on Monday said the confusion was created by spreading misi...

J&K Guv bats for encouraging innovation at university level through outcome-based education

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for imparting outcome-based education in educational institutions to bridge the gap between available human capital and industry requirements. Speaking at the the first conv...

ED files charge sheet against 3 operatives of Jharkhand-based Maoist group in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against three operatives of a Jharkhand-based Maoist splinter group in a money laundering case.The prosecution complaint, registered under sections of the Prevention of ...

Vice President, TN Guv take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital here on Monday when the nationwide vaccination of 60-plus age group ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021