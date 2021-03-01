Fire in residential building, mill in Surat; 2 firemen injured

Fires broke out in a residential building and a textile mill in a span of fewer than 24 hours in Gujarat's Surat city, leaving two firemen injured, officials said on Monday.

An electric meter board on the ground floor of the five-story residential building in Sagrampura locality caught fire due to a short-circuit around Monday noon following which smoke spread to its upper floors, causing panic among residents.

Before the fire brigade team could arrive, two-building residents, including a woman, risked their lives and moved out of a window on the fourth floor to reach an adjoining apartment, fire officer Nilesh Dave said, adding that there was no casualty.

A video of the incident was captured by some people on mobile phones and shared widely on social media.

The official said the building is located in a congested area. Hence, after the blaze on the ground floor, the smoke spread to its upper floors, the official said.

''Around nine people were shifted to the terrace and later brought down safely. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes,'' he said.

Earlier, a blaze erupted in a unit on the third floor of a textile mill in Pandesara industrial area here at around 10 pm on Sunday, divisional officer (fire), south zone, Raju Gaikwad said.

Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 2 am on Monday, he said.

''More than 12 workers who were inside the unit managed to come out to safety. Two of our staffers were injured due to a blast in a fire extinguisher,'' the official said.

One of the injured personnel, who suffered a bone fracture, was admitted in the hospital, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

