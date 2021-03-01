S.African public sector unions table inflation-linked wage demands

S.African public sector unions table inflation-linked wage demandsReuters | Cape Town | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:55 IST
South Africa's public sector unions want a general salary rise of consumer inflation plus 4% for all workers, according to a labour document presented on Monday, as talks began over a new wage deal.
The list of 16 demands, which includes better housing payments and a risk allowance of 12% of basic salary because of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes amid heightened tension between unions representing over 1 million teachers, nurses and police and the state over salaries.
