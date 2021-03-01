S.African public sector unions table inflation-linked wage demands

South Africa's public sector unions want a general salary rise of consumer inflation plus 4% for all workers, according to a labour document presented on Monday, as talks began over a new wage deal.

The list of 16 demands, which includes better housing payments and a risk allowance of 12% of basic salary because of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes amid heightened tension between unions representing over 1 million teachers, nurses and police and the state over salaries.

