424 MoUs signed during Maritime India Summit 2021, says Mansukh Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar A total of 424 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the second edition of the virtual Maritime India Summit-2021 that concluded on Thursday, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya.

The three-day maritime conference was inaugurated on March 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The summit received good support and a total of 424 MoUs were signed in three days. The investment of more than Rs 3 lakh crores has been committed by top maritime companies of the world and it is a matter of great pleasure for us," Mandaviya told ANI.

Advertisement

The Minister said the "Maritime Vision 2030" and its "road map" have released, and added, "seeing this, the shipping line infrastructure development companies are going to investing in India in coming days." India also commemorated the 'Chabahar Day' today with ministerial presence from six nations at the Maritime India Summit organised by India's shipping ministry.

Mandaviya said Chabahar Port has emerged as the "connecting point" between India and Eurasia to deliver humanitarian assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chabahar Port project will be developed as a transit hub for cross connectivity between the two countries. "Maritime India Summit-2021 will empower and strengthen Maritime India Vision-2030 which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the inauguration of the summit. Due to Maritime India Summit-2021, the expectations and the aspirations of the world towards India have increased. We have to keep marching towards achieving our goal," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)