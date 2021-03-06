Left Menu

Watching developments in Myanmar closely; all issues must be resolved peacefully: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:13 IST
In the wake of the military coup in Myanmar and the ensuing unrest, India said on Friday it is closely watching the developments in that country and also discussing the matter with partner nations, emphasising that all issues must be resolved peacefully through talks.

Amid reports that some people, including police personnel, from Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and taken refuge in Mizoram, the Ministry of External Affairs also said it was ''ascertaining the facts''.

A total of 16 people of Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram since the neighbouring country's military ousted the elected government in February, and 11 of them have claimed that they were police personnel, a senior official said.

Asked about it at an online media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, ''As of now we are ascertaining the facts, we will revert to you once we have more details on this.'' On the prevailing situation in Myanmar, he said, ''We are closely watching the developments in Myanmar. We have also been discussing this with our partner countries. In these discussions, we have said that all issues and differences should be resolved peacefully through talks and that has been our position.'' Asked about displaced Myanmar nationals for which India had dispatched two coast guard ships last week, Srivastava said, ''Our coast guard has continued to provide humanitarian relief to the occupants of the boat, including medical assistance, food and drinking water.'' ''We have been in touch with the Bangladeshi authorities to facilitate their safe repatriation back to Bangladesh from where they originated,'' he said.

