Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.

MDS1 KA-MINISTERS Six Karnataka ministers move court to restrain media Bengaluru: Six Karnataka ministers have moved a Bengaluru court here seeking to restrain media organisations from publishing or airing any defamatory or unauthenticated material against them.

MDS2 TN-POLL-BJP-AIADMK-PACT AIADMK seals poll pact with BJP, gives Kanyakumari LS seat; 20 assembly segments Chennai: The ruling AIADMK has allotted 20 Assembly constituencies and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat to its ally BJP for the April 6 Assembly elections, after several rounds of negotiations.

MDS3 KA-MASKS-STUDY Multilayer masks most effective at preventing aerosol generation: Study Bengaluru: Multilayer masks are most effective at preventing aerosol generation, says a new study conducted by a team led by researchers at Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

