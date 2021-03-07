Left Menu

Govt offices in Assam's Hailakandi to remain open on Sundays, holidays during assembly polls

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:56 IST
Govt offices in Assam's Hailakandi to remain open on Sundays, holidays during assembly polls

The Hailakandi district administration on Sunday directed its officials to keep all government offices open on Sundays and other holidays till the completion of the Assam assembly elections.

Additional deputy commissioner and in-charge of personnel cell Narendra Kumar Shah asked all the heads of government offices in the district to keep their establishments open till 6 pm everyday to receive poll-related correspondence.

A skeletal staff may be present in the offices on Sundays and holidays to receive election-related letters, according to an order of the Hailakandi district administration.

The officers and employees of all the departments have been directed to respond to the phone calls from the personnel cell and other election-related offices with due importance and patience, it said.

They have been instructed to keep their mobile phones and WhatsApp active for 24 hours a day till the election exercise is over.

''Any officer or staffer found not responding to the phone calls will be treated as insubordination during the election process and disciplinary action will be initiated,'' the order said.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally.

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally....

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not: Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. ...

Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court

Nepals reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Partys NCP splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda boycotted the session.President ...

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021