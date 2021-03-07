Govt offices in Assam's Hailakandi to remain open on Sundays, holidays during assembly polls

The Hailakandi district administration on Sunday directed its officials to keep all government offices open on Sundays and other holidays till the completion of the Assam assembly elections.

Additional deputy commissioner and in-charge of personnel cell Narendra Kumar Shah asked all the heads of government offices in the district to keep their establishments open till 6 pm everyday to receive poll-related correspondence.

Advertisement

A skeletal staff may be present in the offices on Sundays and holidays to receive election-related letters, according to an order of the Hailakandi district administration.

The officers and employees of all the departments have been directed to respond to the phone calls from the personnel cell and other election-related offices with due importance and patience, it said.

They have been instructed to keep their mobile phones and WhatsApp active for 24 hours a day till the election exercise is over.

''Any officer or staffer found not responding to the phone calls will be treated as insubordination during the election process and disciplinary action will be initiated,'' the order said.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)