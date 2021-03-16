Left Menu

Kosovo war crimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal

He was also investigated as a potential suspect by the now closed U.N.-established Yugoslav war crimes court but never charged. The Kosovo tribunal was set up in 2015 to handle cases relating to alleged atrocities by KLA fighters during and after the revolt against Serbian rule in 1998-99.

Kosovo war crimes suspect Pjeter Shala has been arrested in Belgium, the Hague-based Kosovo tribunal said on Tuesday.

The Kosovo war crimes court said in a statement that Shala would be detained in Belgium pending his transfer to The Hague but it gave no details on the charges against him. According to Kosovo media reports, Shala is a former commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army and is also known as the Wolf. He was also investigated as a potential suspect by the now closed U.N.-established Yugoslav war crimes court but never charged.

The Kosovo tribunal was set up in 2015 to handle cases relating to alleged atrocities by KLA fighters during and after the revolt against Serbian rule in 1998-99. The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, as it is officially known, was based abroad to minimise the risk of witness intimidation in a small country where clan loyalties run deep.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

