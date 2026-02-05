Stefon Diggs Offers Hope for Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Return

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has voiced his support for American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, who plans to compete in the Milano Cortina Olympics despite suffering a ruptured ACL.

At 41, Vonn revealed her injury after a World Cup crash and intends to ski wearing a brace. Her Olympic journey begins Sunday, coinciding with Diggs's Super Bowl debut. Drawing on his own ACL experience, Diggs offered encouragement.

He remarked, "It's a tricky injury, but as long as she avoids certain movements, she should be okay." Diggs admires Vonn's resilience and hopes she succeeds at the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)