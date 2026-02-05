Left Menu

Stefon Diggs Offers Hope for Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Return

Stefon Diggs expresses support for Lindsey Vonn as she plans to compete in the Milano Cortina Olympics despite a torn ACL. Drawing from his own experience with the injury, Diggs believes Vonn's mental toughness can see her through. Vonn will ski in the Olympics with a brace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 02:56 IST
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has voiced his support for American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, who plans to compete in the Milano Cortina Olympics despite suffering a ruptured ACL.

At 41, Vonn revealed her injury after a World Cup crash and intends to ski wearing a brace. Her Olympic journey begins Sunday, coinciding with Diggs's Super Bowl debut. Drawing on his own ACL experience, Diggs offered encouragement.

He remarked, "It's a tricky injury, but as long as she avoids certain movements, she should be okay." Diggs admires Vonn's resilience and hopes she succeeds at the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

