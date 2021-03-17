Left Menu

Two get life term for raping college student, putting video on internet

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:05 IST
Two get life term for raping college student, putting video on internet

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for raping a college student after abducting her at gunpoint, recording the act and posting the video online.

The District and Sessions Court also slapped a combined penalty of Rs 80,000 on the two over the crime that took place in Greater Noida six years ago, according to the order issued Special Judge Ved Prakash Verma on Tuesday.

A third accused in the case, who was allegedly driving the SUV in which the student was abducted from near her village, has been absolved of the charges for lack of evidence, Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Dharmendra Jaint said.

''Two main accused, who belonged to the student's village, have been convicted. We will be appealing the case against the third accused again,'' Jaint said.

According to counsel, the student was abducted at gunpoint by the trio in an SUV in August 2015 after which she was taken to an isolated spot in a jungle where two of the men forced themselves on her and filmed the episode.

Later, they had released her after threatening her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the lawyer said.

A few days after the incident, the accused had met her again and asked her to courier a gun to their acquaintance, failing which they threatened her of putting the video on the internet.

However, she denied their instructions but after a few days the video was found on social media by her sister, leading her to narrate the episode to her family, which then reported the matter to the local police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal polls: BJP running 'factory of Dushasans', says Mamata in Jhargram

Continuing her attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP of repeatedly targeting her by hurting her physically. Addressing a public meeting in the Gopiballavpur, Jhar...

Germany extends border control with Czech Republic, Tyrol

Germany has extended border control with the Czech Republic and Austrias Tyrol region, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday, citing the current number of new coronavirus infections and more virus variant cases.We decided today...

NFL-San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to historic six-year deal

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed a six-year deal worth 138.06 million to stay with the franchise, his agency said on Wednesday. The deal includes 55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a 30.1 million signin...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after bloody crackdown

Myanmars most powerful Buddhist monks association called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an armed minority of torture and killing innocent civilians since last months coup, media said on Wednesday.In its most for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021