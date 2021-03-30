UK minister says former PM Cameron did nothing wrong over Greensill

UK minister says former PM Cameron did nothing wrong over GreensillReuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:55 IST
British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said former Prime Minister David Cameron did nothing wrong over Greensill Capital.
Kwarteng said there had been no problem with transparency over the issue and that Cameron had been largely exonerated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
