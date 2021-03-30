Fire breaks out in Delhi slum cluster, no injuries

A fire broke out in a slum cluster in Delhi's Bawana area on Tuesday, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported yet, they said.

A call about the fire at JJ Colony in Bawana was received around 12.35 pm and 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the fire department.

Firefighting operations are underway. The cause of the blaze is not yet known, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

