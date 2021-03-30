Left Menu

International court upholds Congolese warlord's conviction

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:54 IST
International Criminal Court appeals judges have upheld the convictions and 30-year prison sentence of a Congolese warlord known as "The Terminator" who was found guilty of crimes including murder, rape and sexual slavery.

Bosco Ntaganda was convicted in July 2019 for his role as a commander of rebels responsible for atrocities committed during a brutal ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003.

The global court found him guilty of a total of 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

On Tuesday, a five-judge appeals panel rejected all 15 of Ntaganda's challenges to the convictions and also upheld his sentence.

