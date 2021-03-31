Left Menu

Firefighter who tried to help George Floyd to resume testimony at ex-officer's murder trial

Genevieve Hansen, who was off duty when she arrived at the scene of the arrest, can be heard on the video screaming at the police to check Floyd's pulse. "I pled and was desperate," she testified on Tuesday, dressed in her Minneapolis Fire Department uniform.

Reuters | Saint Paul | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:30 IST
Firefighter who tried to help George Floyd to resume testimony at ex-officer's murder trial
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

A Minneapolis firefighter whose offers of medical aid to George Floyd during his deadly arrest last May were rebuffed by police was due to return to the witness stand on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman charged with Floyd's murder.

The third day of testimony in the Chauvin trial comes after jurors on Tuesday heard a series of bystanders describe in searing detail how they watched Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020, and screamed at Chauvin to get off Floyd's neck. Among the witnesses on Tuesday was the teenager who recorded a video viewed by millions worldwide that show Chauvin, who is white, using his knee to pin the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, to the ground.

Darnella Frazier's footage, which prosecutors say shows excessive force, led to one of the largest protest movements seen in the United States in decades, with daily marches against disproportionate rates of police violence against Black people. Lawyers for Chauvin, 45, said he followed his police training and is not guilty of the charges brought by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Frazier, an 18-year-old student who told the court she suffers from social anxiety, broke down in tears as she described her feelings of guilt and anger after witnessing Floyd's arrest. Genevieve Hansen, who was off duty when she arrived at the scene of the arrest, can be heard on the video screaming at the police to check Floyd's pulse.

"I pled and was desperate," she testified on Tuesday, dressed in her Minneapolis Fire Department uniform. She said another officer at the scene told her: "If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved." After her increasingly combative exchanges with Eric Nelson, Chauvin's lead lawyer, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sent out the jury and chastised Hansen, warning her not to argue with the court or with lawyers.

Donald Williams, a professional mixed martial arts fighter, earlier testified about his increasing agitation as he watched the prone Floyd struggle for breath, and was heard on a 911 call trying to report Chauvin for murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Benin and Sierra Leone Afcon qualifier rescheduled for June after COVID intrigue

The decisive African Cup of Nations qualifier between Sierra Leone and Benin, which failed to take place on Tuesday after five players from Benin were declared COVID-19 positive, has been postponed to June, officials said on Wednesday. The ...

Buoyant global rates to support domestic steel prices amid possible moderation in demand: ICRA

Domestic steel rates are likely to remain elevated on the back of favorable international price trends despite a possible moderation in demand in the near term, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.Buoyancy in international steel prices kep...

Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England.Data showed that Britains economy grew faster than previously tho...

The feeding of the one thousand: Idlib sanctuary offers cats a refuge from war

When Syrias war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there.Now his successors at Ernestos Sanctuary care for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021