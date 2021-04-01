Left Menu

Hong Kong court finds leading democracy activists guilty of unauthorised assembly

01-04-2021
A Hong Kong court found seven prominent democrats guilty on Thursday of unauthorised assembly, including barrister Martin Lee, 82, and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the latest blow to the city's beleaguered democracy movement.

The group were accused of taking part in an unauthorised assembly on Aug. 18, 2019, when anti-government protests roiled the financial hub. They had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sentencing will be delivered at a later date. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

