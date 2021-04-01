Left Menu

Maha: Investment firm owner gets 5-year RI in cheating case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:35 IST
Maha: Investment firm owner gets 5-year RI in cheating case

A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced an investment firm owner to five years' rigorous imprisonment in a case of cheating investors.

Thane District Judge P P Jadhav passed the order on Tuesday, and a copy of it was made available on Thursday.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the accused while pronouncing him guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

As per a charge sheet filed in the case, the accused cheated various investors to the tune of Rs 92,64,500.

Over 350 people had invested money in the accused's firm based at Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

The judge noted that the accused through his company accepted deposits from victims in 1998 and 1999 promising them lucrative returns, but later did not pay them the money.

The prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused indulged in fraudulent activities, the court said in its order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares lifted major U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.The industrial sector hit a record hi...

New Zealand businessman guilty of having child abuse images

One of New Zealands most well-known businessmen pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing child sex abuse images, including some of the children as young as 2.Ron Brierleys pleas on three charges in an Australian court have sparked a rarely inv...

'Stop it': PNG minister raps Facebook for COVID misinformation, says hurting vaccine plans

Papua New Guineas health minister said misinformation shared on Facebook was the biggest threat to its COVID-19 vaccine plans, saying the social media giant must take steps to stop it.Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the efficacy of v...

Over 110 of Apple's manufacturing partners to move to 100 pc renewable energy for production

Tech major Appleon Wednesday said that over 110 of its manufacturing partners around the world are moving towards 100 per cent renewable energy for the production of Appledevices as part of its sustainability efforts.This will see nearly ei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021