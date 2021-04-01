Kremlin says military movements near Ukraine are defensive, pose no threat

Kremlin says military movements near Ukraine are defensive, pose no threatReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:30 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that recent Russian troop and military hardware movements near Russia's borders with Ukraine were aimed at ensuring Moscow's own security and were not a threat to anyone.
Ukraine's commander-in-chief this week accused Moscow of building up forces near their shared border and said that pro-Russian separatists were systematically violating a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine amid rising tensions.
On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow moved its troops around Russia as it saw fit.
