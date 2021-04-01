Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:45 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Thursday it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The organizing committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been canceled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GST mop-up at all-time high of Rs 1.23 lakh cr in Mar; tops Rs 1 lakh cr for 6th month in a row

GST collections remained above the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for the sixth month in a row in March, rising 27 per cent annually to record Rs 1.23 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.The ministry said the steep increasing trend in g...

U-turn on interest rate order oversight or election-driven hindsight, Cong asks FM

The Congress hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday after she announced withdrawal of the interest rate-slashing order and asked whether the U-turn was an oversight or an election-driven hindsight.The opposition party as...

Delhi CM hold meeting in wake of rise in COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Officials said the meeting will be held at 4 pm on Friday and will be atte...

Olympics-Osaka wants its torch relay cancelled as COVID cases jump

The governor of Japans Osaka prefecture has called for the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay in its largest city amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, presenting an early test to organisers as they plan for the Games during the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021