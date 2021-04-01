Olympics-Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelledReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:45 IST
Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Thursday it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The organizing committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been canceled.
