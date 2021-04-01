Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Bengal, 5 held

Five people were arrested after one kilogram of brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle at Simuldhab on National Highway 34 under the jurisdiction of Malda police station and found the narcotic drug inside it.

Five mobile phones and Rs 11,500 in cash were also seized from the occupants of the vehicle on Wednesday, police said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the five arrested people and also the owner of the vehicle.

