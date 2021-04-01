Brown sugar manufacturing unit busted in Manipur, woman arrested

A joint team of Manipur Police and Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) has busted a brown sugar manufacturing unit in Manipur's Imphal West district and seized a huge quantity of drugs, police said on Thursday.

A woman has been arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the brown sugar manufacturing unit in Chesam Muslim Mayai Leikai area on Wednesday night, police said.

Brown sugar weighing 217 grams, opium weighing about 4.3 kg, ammonium chloride, some equipment and a two-wheeler were seized, the Superintendent of Police, NAB, W Basu Singh, said.

The brown sugar used to be manufactured at the residence of one Ayub Ali, who fled the spot.

His wife has been arrested the SP said.

