Left Menu

Delhi CM hold meeting in wake of rise in COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:51 IST
Delhi CM hold meeting in wake of rise in COVID-19 cases
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Officials said the meeting will be held at 4 pm on Friday and will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 1,819 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative count to 6,62,430. Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces.

It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' trailer out, SRK gives cameo appearance

Leaving movie buffs excited, makers of the upcoming R Madhavan -starrer Rocketry The Nambi Effect dropped an intriguing trailer of the much-anticipated movie on Thursday. The much-talked-about biographical film Rocketry The Nambi Effect fe...

PM Modi to address two public meetings in Kerala on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 1 PTI As the campaigning for the April 6 assembly polls reaches the final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Kerala on Friday--at Konni and Thiruvananthapuram. Modi will co...

NY governor signs bill ending long-term solitary confinement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to end long-term solitary confinement in state prisons and jails, he announced Thursday.Under the new law, prisons and jails will not be allowed to hold inmates in solitary confinement for m...

Punjab: Free ride for women in government-run buses

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched a free travel facility for women in government-run buses within the state and said this fulfils another promise made by his party in its poll manifesto. Reacting to it, the main opp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021