Left Menu

NIA conducts raids at 31 locations across Andhra, T'gana over Munchingput Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 31 locations spread across eight districts of Andhra Pradesh and four districts of Telangana in connection with the Munchingput Maoist case.

ANI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:12 IST
NIA conducts raids at 31 locations across Andhra, T'gana over Munchingput Maoist case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 31 locations spread across eight districts of Andhra Pradesh and four districts of Telangana in connection with the Munchingput Maoist case. According to the NIA, 40 mobile phones, 44 SIM Cards, 70 storage devices, 184 CDs/DVDs, 19 pen drives, tab, audio recorder, Rs 10 lakhs in cash, sickles, axe, machetes besides CPI-M flags, as well as a huge number of incriminating documents, handwritten letters of CPI-M literature, press notes were recovered during the searches.

Searches were conducted in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Krishna, East Godavari, and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh and Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Medak districts of Telangana, it said. According to a statement issued by the NIA, searches were conducted in the case relating to furthering activities of CPI-M in Andhra Pradesh in the guise of frontal organisations.

As per NIA, the case pertains to the seizure of revolutionary literature of CPI-M, press notes, medicines, wire bundles, and explosives substances from one accused Pangi Naganna, who was intercepted by Munchingput Police, District Visakhapatnam Rural, Andhra Pradesh during vehicle checking. Investigation revealed that Pangi Naganna had been ostensibly working as a journalist and was passing information about the police movements to the leaders of CPI-M, it said.

The NIA further stated that Naganna has also been involved in instigating the villagers to obstruct combing operations of police and prevent them from entering them into villages and motivating the villagers to revolt against the police parties and hold rallies against the government. Till now, six accused persons identified as Pangi Naganna, Anduluri Annapurna, Jangarla Koteswar Rao, Manukonda Srinivasa Rao, Rela Rajeswari, and Boppudi Anjamma have been arrested in the case. Further investigation in the case continues, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address two public meetings in Kerala on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 1 PTI As the campaigning for the April 6 assembly polls reaches the final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Kerala on Friday--at Konni and Thiruvananthapuram. Modi will co...

New lockdown shouldn't have big impact on French growth forecast -Villeroy

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday that he does not expect new COVID-19 restrictions to have a significant impact on the banks 5.5 growth forecast for 2021 if the measures do not last beyond early May.Presi...

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' trailer out, SRK gives cameo appearance

Leaving movie buffs excited, makers of the upcoming R Madhavan -starrer Rocketry The Nambi Effect dropped an intriguing trailer of the much-anticipated movie on Thursday. The much-talked-about biographical film Rocketry The Nambi Effect fe...

NY governor signs bill ending long-term solitary confinement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to end long-term solitary confinement in state prisons and jails, he announced Thursday.Under the new law, prisons and jails will not be allowed to hold inmates in solitary confinement for m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021