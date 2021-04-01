NIA conducts raids at 31 locations across Andhra, T'gana over Munchingput Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 31 locations spread across eight districts of Andhra Pradesh and four districts of Telangana in connection with the Munchingput Maoist case. According to the NIA, 40 mobile phones, 44 SIM Cards, 70 storage devices, 184 CDs/DVDs, 19 pen drives, tab, audio recorder, Rs 10 lakhs in cash, sickles, axe, machetes besides CPI-M flags, as well as a huge number of incriminating documents, handwritten letters of CPI-M literature, press notes were recovered during the searches.

Searches were conducted in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Krishna, East Godavari, and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh and Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Medak districts of Telangana, it said. According to a statement issued by the NIA, searches were conducted in the case relating to furthering activities of CPI-M in Andhra Pradesh in the guise of frontal organisations.

As per NIA, the case pertains to the seizure of revolutionary literature of CPI-M, press notes, medicines, wire bundles, and explosives substances from one accused Pangi Naganna, who was intercepted by Munchingput Police, District Visakhapatnam Rural, Andhra Pradesh during vehicle checking. Investigation revealed that Pangi Naganna had been ostensibly working as a journalist and was passing information about the police movements to the leaders of CPI-M, it said.

The NIA further stated that Naganna has also been involved in instigating the villagers to obstruct combing operations of police and prevent them from entering them into villages and motivating the villagers to revolt against the police parties and hold rallies against the government. Till now, six accused persons identified as Pangi Naganna, Anduluri Annapurna, Jangarla Koteswar Rao, Manukonda Srinivasa Rao, Rela Rajeswari, and Boppudi Anjamma have been arrested in the case. Further investigation in the case continues, it added. (ANI)

