In a first, private sector specialist Mallika Srinivasan appointed chief of govt headhunter PESB

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Limited has been appointed as the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), an order issued by the personnel ministry on Thursday said.

This is for the first time that a private sector specialist has been appointed as the head of the PESB, responsible for appointment of top management posts in the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), officials said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Srinivasan as the chairperson of PESB for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until the attainment of the age of 65 years, it said.

The appointment assumes significance as a parliamentary panel has in its recent report wondered as to how the PESB was functioning without its chief and a member.

“The committee is unable to understand as to how PESB is functioning without the chairperson and a member,” the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice had said in its 106th report on Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The panel has also noted that the percentage of female candidates recommended by PESB to top managerial posts in public sector undertakings (PSUs) is abysmally low.

“The committee recommends PESB to carry out an in-depth study and examine whether this gender gap is due to scarcity of competent women aspirants or glass ceiling effect. The committee is of the considered opinion that there is a need to build an equitable work place for women and PESB must make an endeavour in this regard,” said the report, tabled in parliament last month.

Sailesh, a 1985-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as member, PESB, according to the personnel ministry order.

He is at present secretary, department of public enterprises.

Sailesh, who was due to superannuate in September this year, has been appointed PESB member for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until the attainment of the age of 65 years, the order said. The PESB shall consist of one chairperson and three full-time members.

M K Gupta and Rear Admiral Shekhar Mital (retd) are the two serving members of the PESB, according to its website.

