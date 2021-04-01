Punjab creates record with zero pendency of bills after 15 yrs

Punjab government has created a record with zero pendency of bills in the state treasury during the Financial Year 2020-21, after a gap of almost 15 years. As per an official spokesperson, the Treasuries and Accounts of Finance Department of the Punjab government cleared an amount of Rs 3,556 crore related to payments of various departments during the last two days of the previous fiscal that ended on March 31.

"As many as 10,295 bills were cleared on March 30 with an amount of Rs 1417.6 crore credited to 45,176 payees while 12,484 bills were cleared on the last day of the financial year with an amount of Rs 2138.5 paid to 3,01,356 payees," a statement quoted the spokesperson. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had previously directed all the departments to conduct a review of the status of their pending bills at regular intervals to ensure zero pendency at the culmination of every fiscal. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)