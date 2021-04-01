Left Menu

Over last 7 years, length of National Highways gone up by 50 pc: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the length of National Highways has gone up by 50 per cent over the last seven years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:21 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the length of National Highways has gone up by 50 per cent over the last seven years. "Over the last 7 years, length of national highways has gone up by 50 pc from 91,287 km (as of April 2014) to 1,37,625 km (as on March 20, 2021)," said Gadkari while addressing a gathering.

"Total budgetary outlay increased by 5.5 times, from Rs 33, 414 cr in Financial Year 2015 to Rs 1,83,101 cr in Financial Year 2022. The sanctioned amount has increased by 126 per cent in the financial year 2021 over the financial year 2020 despite Covid-19 related impact. Sanctioned length in kilometres has also increased by 9 per cent in the financial year 2021 over the financial year 2020," he said. The Union Minister said average annual project award (annual average award length) during the financial year 2015 to the financial year 2021 has increased by 85 per cent compared to FY 2010 to FY2014.

"Average annual construction (average annual construction length) during FY2015 to FY2021 has increased by 83 per cent compared to FY2010 to FY2014. Cumulative cost of ongoing project works has increased by 54 per cent at the end of Financial Year 2021 compared to the financial year 2020 (as on March 31st)," he added. (ANI)

